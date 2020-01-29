Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $13.82 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for about 2.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 132,023 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

NYSE:KNX traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,611. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

