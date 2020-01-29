Harvey Investment Co. LLC Decreases Position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,082,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 118,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 65,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYBT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,577. The firm has a market cap of $895.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.51. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $77,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,504 shares in the company, valued at $707,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 178 shares of company stock valued at $7,196 and sold 5,156 shares valued at $209,902. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

