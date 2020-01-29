Hartford Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 180,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 25,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 120,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

