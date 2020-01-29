Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 6,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 6,744,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,789. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

