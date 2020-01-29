Hardy Reed LLC Buys 406 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,317,000 after buying an additional 495,737 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after buying an additional 267,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after buying an additional 536,428 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $168.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

