Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Shares Gap Up to $4.86

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.86. Happiness Biotech Group shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 6,547 shares traded.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Happiness Biotech Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

