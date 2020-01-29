Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,283,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,192% from the previous session’s volume of 176,795 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Happiness Biotech Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

