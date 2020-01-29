Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,806. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.21. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

