GVO Asset Management Ltd Takes $4.97 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000. Fiserv comprises about 2.8% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 31,383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.65. 552,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,037. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

