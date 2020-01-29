Guess? (NYSE:GES) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research restated a positive rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Sunday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Guess? from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:GES opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Guess? has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $615.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

In other Guess? news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Guess? by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

