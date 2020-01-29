GTN (ASX:GTN) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Gtn Ltd (ASX:GTN)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.84 ($0.60) and last traded at A$0.84 ($0.60), approximately 872 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.82 ($0.58).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.48. The firm has a market cap of $183.41 million and a P/E ratio of 11.71.

GTN Company Profile (ASX:GTN)

King Island Scheelite Limited operates in the mining industry. It focuses on the redevelopment of its 100% Dolphin tungsten project in King Island, Tasmania. The company was formerly known as GTN Resources Limited and changed its name to King Island Scheelite Limited in October 2005. King Island Scheelite Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

