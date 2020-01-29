GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 76,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $62,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

GSI Technology stock remained flat at $$8.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. 179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.00 and a beta of 1.30. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

