GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the December 31st total of 937,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the third quarter worth $14,664,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 611.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,283 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the third quarter worth $1,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. 823,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $24.82.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRFS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Santander upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.