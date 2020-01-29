Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,121.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,121.00 and traded as high as $2,410.00. Greggs shares last traded at $2,324.00, with a volume of 271,102 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,640 ($34.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Greggs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,040 ($26.84).

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 30.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,328.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,121.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

