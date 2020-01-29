Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 249.29 ($3.28).

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 244.90 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 258.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.16. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of GBX 183.35 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Greencore Group’s previous dividend of $2.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Greencore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Helen Rose bought 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £352.34 ($463.48).

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

