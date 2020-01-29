Green Plains Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Green Plains Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Green Plains Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 119.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Green Plains Partners to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.4%.

GPP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,263. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $340.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 53.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

GPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Green Plains Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

