Green Dot’s (GDOT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

GDOT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.

GDOT opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

