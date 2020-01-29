Green Dot’s (GDOT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.
GDOT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.
GDOT opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.