Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Shares Down 5.6%

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.34, approximately 897,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 364,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)
Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.
