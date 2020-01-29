Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Shares Down 5.6%

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.34, approximately 897,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 364,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

