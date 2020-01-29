Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Announces Earnings Results

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 244,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $38.78.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.