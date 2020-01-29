Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Great Western Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of GWB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $38.78.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In related news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

