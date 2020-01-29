Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.54

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as low as $3.06. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 3,600 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Great Elm Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 350,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 54,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 20,261.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 5,037.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.