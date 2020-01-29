Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 100,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Great Elm Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ GEC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Great Elm Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 6.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 5,037.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 20,261.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 350,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,940 shares during the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

