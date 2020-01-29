GravityCoin Price Up 11% Over Last Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $92,884.00 and approximately $1,314.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.18 or 0.03071483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00193303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00121971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,177,847 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

