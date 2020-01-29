Grandview Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $144.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

