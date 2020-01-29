Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 689 UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after acquiring an additional 437,189 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,573,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $341,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $285.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.31. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.