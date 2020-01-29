Grace & White Inc. NY Takes $227,000 Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.02. 65,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,382. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $214.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

