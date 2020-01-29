Grace & White Inc. NY Reduces Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises 2.2% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 106,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,906. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

