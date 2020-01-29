Grace & White Inc. NY Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,321,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,441 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Dawson Geophysical worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. Dawson Geophysical Co has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

