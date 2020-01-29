Goodman Financial Corp Sells 1,924 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Goodman Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 171.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 44,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

