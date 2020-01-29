Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) to Neutral

T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T WINE EST LTD/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TSRYY traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 252,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,133. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. T WINE EST LTD/S has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

