Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Idorsia in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IDRSF traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.53. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585. Idorsia has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.