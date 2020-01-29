GoldFund Trading Down 6% This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 6% against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $201,790.00 and approximately $8,971.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

999 (999) traded down 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002813 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006185 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000467 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,264,353 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.