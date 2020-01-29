GoldCoin (GLC) Trading 45.6% Lower Over Last Week

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $267,680.00 and $837.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00645344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007418 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00034536 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.