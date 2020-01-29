Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 699 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Target were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 313.3% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average is $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.