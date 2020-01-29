Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AON were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.86.

AON stock opened at $216.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $151.65 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.