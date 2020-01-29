Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $3.12 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $139.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $798,622.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,403,301 shares in the company, valued at $13,274,632,446.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock worth $219,697,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.