Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,422,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after buying an additional 652,905 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CVS Health by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,800,000 after buying an additional 597,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

