Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.16 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after purchasing an additional 552,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 553,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,059,000 after purchasing an additional 307,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

