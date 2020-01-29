Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $221.45 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $160.99 and a 52 week high of $225.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

