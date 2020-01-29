Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 954 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $328.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.08 and a 52-week high of $334.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

