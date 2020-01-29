goeasy (TSE:GSY) Trading Down 1.4%

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$69.29 and last traded at C$69.99, approximately 55,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 52,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$73.00 price target on goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on goeasy from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on goeasy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. The company has a current ratio of 21.16, a quick ratio of 21.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.72.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$156.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.97 million. Equities analysts expect that goeasy Ltd will post 5.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 750 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.91, for a total value of C$49,434.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,928,942.10. Also, Director David Ingram sold 20,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.89, for a total value of C$1,357,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,968,730.89.

About goeasy (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

