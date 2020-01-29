Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.07% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $150,000.

MLPX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. 825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,394. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.