Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE:GLP opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.85. Global Partners has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $21.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.54. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 73.7% during the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 48.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 13.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Global Partners by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

