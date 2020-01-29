Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.38 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth about $158,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 865,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.