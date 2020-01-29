GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded GigaMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.04% of GigaMedia worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. 2,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.51. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 27.97%.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.