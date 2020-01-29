Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.53

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 1072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROCK shares. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.49.
About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
