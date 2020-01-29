Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.53

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 1072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROCK shares. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

