GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the December 31st total of 225,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GPRK traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.69.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter.

GPRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Itau Unibanco initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GeoPark by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,127 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in GeoPark by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 205,452 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in GeoPark by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 351,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 177,555 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in GeoPark by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

