General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 497,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 251,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,133. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

