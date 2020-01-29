General Mills, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

General Mills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 58.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

General Mills stock opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25. General Mills has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

