General Electric (NYSE:GE) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s previous close.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. 63,475,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,679,168. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

